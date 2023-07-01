Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.92% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DJD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after buying an additional 296,429 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $42.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $272.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

