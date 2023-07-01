Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.