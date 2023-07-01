Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,336,000.

BATS:NULV opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

