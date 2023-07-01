Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MGC opened at $156.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $157.59.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.