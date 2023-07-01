Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,956 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after acquiring an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,492,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entegris Stock Performance

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,541.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.