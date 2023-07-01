Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,883 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $192.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.59.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.