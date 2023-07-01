Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,219 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.73 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

