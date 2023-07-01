Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 9,139 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

