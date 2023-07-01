Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,688 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

