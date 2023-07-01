Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,764,000 after purchasing an additional 290,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

