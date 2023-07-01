Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $204,728,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $255.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 405.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $256.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

