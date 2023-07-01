Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.48 and a 52 week high of $226.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

