Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 913,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $414,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Intel by 45.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $285,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

