Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $204.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $205.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average is $176.29. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

