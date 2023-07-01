Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 578.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP opened at $90.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

