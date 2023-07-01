Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

