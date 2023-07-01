Pascal Touchon Sells 14,291 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $23,723.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,073.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ATRA opened at $1.61 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,655,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 221,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 141,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
