Pascal Touchon Sells 14,291 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $23,723.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,073.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATRA opened at $1.61 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,655,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 221,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 141,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

