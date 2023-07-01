Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Up 2.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

NFLX opened at $440.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

