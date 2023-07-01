Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
