Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.81 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

