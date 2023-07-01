Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

