Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

