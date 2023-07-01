Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

