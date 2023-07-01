Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $133.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39. The company has a market cap of $931.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $141.48.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

