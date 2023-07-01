Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Gap Up to $110.71

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.71, but opened at $114.32. Paychex shares last traded at $109.96, with a volume of 685,837 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.