PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 454,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 448,698 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.