Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Pentair Stock Up 1.4 %

Pentair stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

