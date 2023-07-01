PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 112,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

