PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.