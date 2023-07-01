PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.60. The company has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

