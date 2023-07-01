Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) vs. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Financial Comparison

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.06%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 0.63% 33.52% 14.61% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.13 $17.88 million ($0.84) -9.92 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

(Free Report)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

