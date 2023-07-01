Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) PT Lowered to GBX 105 at Berenberg Bank

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.34) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Petrofac Price Performance

Petrofac stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

