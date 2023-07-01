Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.42% from the company’s previous close.

PEY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.07.

TSE:PEY opened at C$10.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8255613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

