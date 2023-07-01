Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

