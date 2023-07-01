Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 87,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 173,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

