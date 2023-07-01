Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.