Piper Sandler Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

