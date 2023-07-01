Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Gap Down to $22.89

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $22.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 19,747 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plymouth Industrial REIT
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.