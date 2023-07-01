Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Gap Down to $22.89

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYMFree Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $22.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 19,747 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

