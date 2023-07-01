Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Gap Down to $22.89

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $22.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 19,747 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

