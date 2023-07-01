Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.86. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 615,672 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $3,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 475,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 317,054 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

