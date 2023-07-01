PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.19. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $53.87.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

