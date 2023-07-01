Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Pro Medicus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pro Medicus has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

Shares of PMCUF opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.