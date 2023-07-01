Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 269,788 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,416.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,788 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

American Express stock opened at $174.13 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.00.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

