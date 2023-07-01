Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18,619.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,111 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $226.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $228.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

