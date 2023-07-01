Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $45,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Prologis by 39.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Prologis by 12.2% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

PLD opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

