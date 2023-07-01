ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $29.06

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $29.90. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 1,717,994 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Articles

