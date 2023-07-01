Provident Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

NYSE PFS opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.