Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $28.07

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $27.39. Prudential shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 65,270 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.56) to GBX 1,550 ($19.71) in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.25) to GBX 1,850 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.25) to GBX 1,700 ($21.61) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Prudential

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 337,474 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,077,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.