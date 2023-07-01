Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $28.07

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $27.39. Prudential shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 65,270 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on PUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.56) to GBX 1,550 ($19.71) in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.25) to GBX 1,850 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.25) to GBX 1,700 ($21.61) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.00.
Prudential Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.