PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $52.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.93.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,315 shares of company stock worth $5,631,854 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PTCT opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.42.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
