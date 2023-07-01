Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 9,097 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pure Storage Stock Performance
Shares of PSTG opened at $36.81 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Pure Storage
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
