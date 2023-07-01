Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 9,097 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $36.81 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.