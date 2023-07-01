Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $144.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.77 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

HOPE stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,527,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,144,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

